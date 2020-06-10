comscore Abigail Kawananakoa’s wife among 4 seeking conservatorship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Abigail Kawananakoa’s wife among 4 seeking conservatorship

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018 Veronica Gail Worth Kawananakoa, left, is among four individuals being considered to oversee the personal finances of Abigail Kawananakoa, right. The couple appeared in court in Honolulu in 2018.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018

    Veronica Gail Worth Kawananakoa, left, is among four individuals being considered to oversee the personal finances of Abigail Kawananakoa, right. The couple appeared in court in Honolulu in 2018.

The wife of Abigail Kawananakoa is among four individuals being considered for appointment as conservator overseeing the personal finances of the 93-year-old Campbell Estate heiress. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Cybersecurity professionals keep community informed

Scroll Up