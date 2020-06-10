comscore Air Force names first African American to lead military branch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Air Force names first African American to lead military branch

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • AIR FORCE Charles Q. Brown

    AIR FORCE

    Charles Q. Brown

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. will be the 22nd Air Force chief of staff. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Cybersecurity professionals keep community informed

Scroll Up