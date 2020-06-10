comscore Lee Cataluna: Instead of fighting each other, fight for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lee Cataluna: Instead of fighting each other, fight for Hawaii

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 Mike McCartney, director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, refused to let his staff testify before a Senate coronavirus panel last month.

Our state is facing arguably its greatest economic crisis since WWII, and the brain trust in charge of charting a path out of this economic devastation is whining about how they’re getting their feelings hurt by members of the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19. Read more

