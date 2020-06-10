comscore Navy awards $9M contract as part of shipyard modernization | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy awards $9M contract as part of shipyard modernization

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

The Navy said Tuesday it awarded a $9 million contract to AECOM Technical Services Inc. of Los Angeles for further studies directed at major renovation of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard to meet 21st-century threats. Read more

Column: Cybersecurity professionals keep community informed

