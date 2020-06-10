Territorial Savings Bank reopens 6 branches

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Territorial Savings Bank said Tuesday it will reopen six of its temporarily closed branches Monday. The branches that will open are Aina Haina, Kalihi, Kapahulu, Kapolei, Pearl City and Kihei.

In addition, Saturday banking will resume at its Ala Moana, Kahala, Waipahu and Kahului branches starting June 20.

The bank temporarily closed seven of its 29 branches and suspended Saturday banking hours April 7 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then the bank has made several changes to protect its customers and employees, like reserving the first hour of every day for kupuna (ages 60 and up) and those most at risk of COVID-19. The bank also will limit the number of visitors in the branch to ensure social distancing. Staff are encouraged to wear face masks, and customers may wear masks, too.

For information, go to tsbhawaii.bank.

Hawaii National Bank opens all branches

Hawaii National Bank said Tuesday that regular business hours will resume today at all of its 13 branches throughout Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island.

One of its branches was temporarily closed March 25, and three others were closed April 1.

Bank locations and hours can be found at hawaiinational.bank, along with an updated page with information on safety measures.