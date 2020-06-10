comscore Territorial Savings Bank reopens 6 branches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Territorial Savings Bank reopens 6 branches

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

Territorial Savings Bank said Tuesday it will reopen six of its temporarily closed branches Monday. The branches that will open are Aina Haina, Kalihi, Kapahulu, Kapolei, Pearl City and Kihei. Read more

