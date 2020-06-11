comscore Advocacy groups argue greenhouse emissions elsewhere could harm Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Advocacy groups argue greenhouse emissions elsewhere could harm Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2011 Hawaii Gas said importing natural gas would be better for Hawaii’s environment than local production from a byproduct of imported oil, but no scientific analysis was conducted to support that claim.

Two public advocacy groups won a Hawaii Supreme Court appeal Tuesday over whether greenhouse gas emissions outside the state need to be considered for fuel imported by a local utility. Read more

