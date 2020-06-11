Iolani Palace reopening for kamaaina to treasure

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video by Cassie Ordonio/cordonio@staradvertiser.com
Iolani Palace will reopen its doors to the public on June 19 with modified hours.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Noelani Ah Yuen, director of facilities, wore a face shield on Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Visitors to Iolani Palace will be encouraged to use this grand staircase instead of crowding into the small elevator.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Paula Akana, executive director of Friends of Iolani Palace, is pictured in the throne room, with Queen Kapiolani’s coronation robe and gown. “It’s time for the kamaaina to discover all these cultural treasures of Hawaii,” she said.