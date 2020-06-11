comscore Koko Crater safety project now is delayed indefinitely | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Koko Crater safety project now is delayed indefinitely

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • DENNIS ODA / 2018 City officials said Wednesday that a safety improvement project at Koko Crater summit that was to begin next week will be delayed. Grace Hsieh takes a selfie with her family.

Bowing to community concerns, city officials on Wednesday agreed to delay a safety improvement project at Koko Crater summit just two days after they announced it was scheduled to start next week. Read more

