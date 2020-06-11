Hawaii offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne learned a lot of his philosophy as a QB and coach for Philadelphia

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Philadelphia Story appeared to have the ever-after vibe for G.J. Kinne.

In a journey from being Texas’ two-time player of the year as a high school standout to a record-setting career as Tulsa’s quarterback to stints in the National Football League and Canadian Football League, Kinne landed a job as an offensive coach with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Every day, he sat in offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland’s meetings. “I was learning the protection, learning the run game, the ins and outs from probably the best O-line coach in the world,” Kinne said.

Kinne had earned general manager Howie Roseman’s respect and head coach Doug Pederson’s trust. “It’s one of the top organizations, from top to bottom,” Kinne said.

And then in January, Todd Graham, Hawaii’s newly hired head coach, offered Kinne the dual role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“Me and Howie and Doug became pretty close, and they wanted me to stay,” Kinne said, “but it was a situation where I felt it was the right time and right place. I’m 31 years old and getting a chance to be an offensive coordinator at a place like Hawaii, to me, it was a no-brainer.”

Kinne had affinity for the Warriors. Kinne and Bryant Moniz, a former Warrior — opposing quarterbacks in the 2010 Hawaii Bowl — had become close friends who trained together in Florida following their college careers and were teammates in the CFL.

What’s more, Kinne said, former UH quarterback Colt Brennan “was one of my favorite guys growing up. I loved him. He was throwing the ball all over around the place. He had some swag to him with the visor and the towel and playing in the Sugar Bowl. That attitude those guys had, I loved it. I was a fan of Hawaii football. I really was.”

But Kinne said he wanted to reunite with Graham, whom he played for at Tulsa. Graham was among Kinne’s mentors.

His grandfather and namesake, Gary Joe Kinne Sr., was his Little League coach.

His father, Gary Joe Kinne Jr. was his high school coach — and inspiration.

“In 2005, a parent came in and shot my dad,” Kinne said. “He had a 10% chance to live. The shooting happened in April, and he was in the hospital until August. He came back when camp started, and was able to coach the whole season. He was the USA Today National Coach of the Year. It was a horrible tragedy that happened, but it’s an inspirational story. My dad has been an inspiration for me my whole life.”

Kinne said he learned coach Gus Malzahn’s offense while redshirting at Tulsa after transferring from Texas.

Malzahn eventually resigned as Tulsa’s offensive coordinator to coach at Auburn, where he guided 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton. Malzahn is now Auburn’s head coach.

As a reserve with the Eagles for two seasons, Kinne picked up pointers from then head coach Chip Kelly, who tried to introduce aspects of the zone-read schemes he ran at the University of Oregon. “He had a huge impact on my life,” Kinne said.

And then there is Graham, who was a high school teammate of Kinne’s father at North Mesquite (Texas) High.

“I think my dad and Coach Graham are very similar,” Kinne said. “They both grew up in Mesquite. They both went to the same high school. They were both high school coaches in Texas. They’re very tough, very demanding. I’ve always had a high level of comfort being around Graham. That was part of the reason I wanted to take this job. Coach Graham was my head coach at Tulsa. All the opportunities he provided for me, I wouldn’t have gotten a chance to play at the next level without him. We’re like-minded. We see the football field and life the same way.”

The Warriors are expected to use the run-and-shoot concepts of the past two seasons as the base offense. But the self-styled “run and gun” offense will be played at a quicker pace.

“The main thing is these guys have so many reps doing what they’ve done,” Kinne said. “And they’ve had success in the past, obviously. There wasn’t a whole bunch of urgency to change everything. That’s definitely not what we’re going to do. I’m excited to see how it goes in fall camp. I have a lot of confidence in our players and our coaches to put up a lot of points and light up the scoreboard. I think that’s going to continue.”