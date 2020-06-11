Survey says stadium doing a good job but fans want new venue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fans attending University of Hawaii home football games in 2019 gave higher marks to the stadium experience but made the necessity of opening of a new stadium their No. 1 comment, according to a survey.

In the Aloha Stadium Event Satisfaction survey, approximately 80% of respondents rated the experience as excellent or good compared to 63% in 2017, according to a report presented to the Aloha Stadium Authority.

The number who viewed the experience as somewhat or very negative was 8% compared with 22% in 2017. Thirteen percent saw it as average compared to 30% in 2017.

The opening of a replacement for the 45-year old stadium is targeted for September 2023 as part of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.

Assistant stadium manager Ryan Andrews attributed some of the improved reviews to a smoother implementation of the facility’s bag policy, wider food offerings at the concession stands and more engaging commercials on the new LED scoreboard.

Past surveys criticized the number of commercials fans were subjected to, but Andrews said IMG College LLC, the current advertising partner, has come up with more entertaining forms on the LED Daktronics board that debuted in 2019, that, “have allowed advertisers to to engage with the crowd through fun activities.”

The $800,000 cost of the board was covered by IMG as part of its five-year contract, officials said.

In addition, Andrews said the decision to offer refillable water bottle filling stations was well-greeted by patrons. In 2017 the stadium did not offer any but was to up four for the 2019 season.

Andrews said instead of replacing some of the broken water fountains with new ones it was decided to add filling stations, which “have become standard” at most public venues.

SURVEY SAYS

Top fan responses to 2019 Aloha Stadium survey

1. Build a new stadium.

2. Love the new scoreboard/game statistics.

3. Fix the sound system.

4. Install more bottle filling stations.

5. More healthy food.

Source: Aloha Stadium Authority.