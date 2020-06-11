comscore Survey says stadium doing a good job but fans want new venue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Survey says stadium doing a good job but fans want new venue

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Fans attending University of Hawaii home football games in 2019 gave higher marks to the stadium experience but made the necessity of opening of a new stadium their No. 1 comment, according to a survey. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 10, 2020

Scroll Up