$1.9B Hawaii radar part of defense policy measure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
$1.9B Hawaii radar part of defense policy measure

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY LOCKHEED MARTIN An early rendering shows the planned Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii. The Missile Defense Agency said the final configuration hasn’t been decided.

The Senate Armed Serv­ices Committee passed a $740.5 billion defense policy bill creating a new Pacific Deterrence Initiative that adds $1.4 billion in initial funding to bulk up military strength in the region against China. Read more

