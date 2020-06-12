$1.9B Hawaii radar part of defense policy measure
- By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY LOCKHEED MARTIN
An early rendering shows the planned Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii. The Missile Defense Agency said the final configuration hasn’t been decided.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree