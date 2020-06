Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

American Savings Bank announced the hiring of Tony Mizuno as senior vice president, manager of commercial real estate. Most recently, Mizuno worked at Bank of Hawaii, where he held various leadership roles in commercial banking, including leading the com- ­mercial real estate loan division. He also has experience in commercial mortgages, construction lending, affordable housing, commercial loans and equipment leasing.