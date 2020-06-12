comscore Ferd Lewis: Jordan Yamamoto has had a year to reflect on his crazy debut | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Jordan Yamamoto has had a year to reflect on his crazy debut

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019 Miami Marlins Jordan Yamamoto pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game in New York.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019

    Miami Marlins Jordan Yamamoto pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game in New York.

In the space of those 12 months, Yamamoto’s world has spun faster even than his 94 mph fastball. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 11, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - June 12, 2020

Scroll Up