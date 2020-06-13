Letters: Raise more revenue from tourist attractions; We must seek equality

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Raise more revenue from tourist attractions

Suggestions to rethink tourism and mitigate the damage done to the state by the loss of tourists:

>> Vacation rentals: Operators can reopen, but they must register and pay an annual fee. Levy a 20-25% occupancy tax for each completed stay (revenue put into the general fund), and get the approval of at least 70% of the residents on their street to continue vacation rental operations. Stiff fines to those who do not comply.

>> Charge premium ticket prices and limit capacity for popular tourist destinations such as Hanauma Bay (500 slots per day), Haiku Stairs (80 slots per day), and so on. Kamaaina rates available. Reduce capacity to popular attractions by at least 50%.

Hanauma Bay gets two rest days per week. Carbon tax fees for every rental car on the island.

Kevin Roddy

St. Louis Heights

We must seek equality, regardless of skin color

I am 64 years old. I have watched in my lifetime the systematic stifling of all matters to do with those not possessing white skin. What our old, white politicians have done in America in my lifetime is shameful.

I believe that given the same opportunities and education as privileged white kids, all children of color could achieve greatness. The silence as a whole of white people, and the underhandedness of our oppressing politicians, has got to change.

Speak up, America! We should all be equal under the laws of the land, but we’re not.

I speak from a similar station in life, that of being a woman in America. Where’s our Equal Rights Amendment?

Darcy Ames

Holualoa, Hawaii island

Ex-military brass rebuke commander-in-chief

An extraordinary aspect of the racial crisis is the repudiation of President Donald Trump’s policies — and character — by a host of retired generals and admirals.

Heading the list are Marine Gen. James Mattis, Trump’s first secretary of defense, and Gen. Colin Powell, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state for President George W. Bush. And there are others almost as prominent.

This is an unprecedented rebellion against the commander-in-chief, but is entirely justified.

Trump is unworthy of the presidency, and these men have been forced to admit it.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

