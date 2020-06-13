Kailua affordable-housing project faces stiff opposition
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:45 p.m.
Almost 400 people attended the special Kailua Neighborhood Board meeting at Kailua District Park on Friday, causing an overflow spilling out of a multi-purpose room, into an adjacent pavilion and a ballfield as they tried to maintain social-distancing space.
Ahe Group president and CEO Makani Maeva spoke Friday to an overflow crowd during a community meeting at Kailua District Park.