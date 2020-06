Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

John Henry Felix grew up on the slopes of Punchbowl surrounded by family. His father’s parents lived a few houses away; so did his father’s brothers and sisters. He contributed to the family finances by shining shoes in downtown Honolulu with a young Chinese boy, Lawrence K.W. Tseu; it was the start of a friendship that continues to this day.

At the age of 8, he participated in the first March of Dimes campaign to fund a cure for polio. He was an Eagle Scout at 14, graduated from high school at 16, and from Menlo College in Atherton, Calif., at 19. After taking time out for military service, he embarked on a career in business and public service that continues 71 years later.

Felix worked with labor leader Art Rutledge in negotiating contracts, and with Roy Kelley in developing what would become the Outrigger Hotel chain. He also was CEO of La Ronde Restaurants — a chain of eight in Hawaii that included the first revolving restaurant in the United States.

Felix was the first chief of staff for Hawaii’s first elected governor, William F. Quinn, and served four elected terms as a Honolulu City Councilman. He reached the rank of colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, spent 17 years as a reserve officer with Honolulu Police Department and chaired every major City & County of Honolulu board or commission but two.

In 1978 Felix wrote “The Portuguese in Hawaii” to commemorate official centennial of Portuguese migration. He is also the author of several books on business and management.

Internationally, Felix earned a graduate degree at the University of Oxford in England, and was appointed to the Oxford faculty. Retired at the mandatory age of 75, he continues to serve as Rector of Oxford’s Harris Manchester College and as co-founder of the Tseu-Felix Medical Institute.

In 1982 he received the Red Cross Medal of Honor for his work with refugees during the Vietnam War and in the Portuguese colonies of Angola, Mozambique and East Timor.

Felix is the oldest active Eagle Scout in Hawaii, is the executive chair of the Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA), and still works full time even though he spends 12 hours a week on a kidney dialysis machine.

Felix, who turns 90 today, will celebrate by presenting a $50,000 check in his mother’s memory to the March of Dimes Hawaii.

Where did you acquire your commitment to supporting charitable organizations?

My sainted mother introduced me to volunteerism at the age of 8. The first organization was the March of Dimes. I worked my way all the way up to National Chairman and (with Jonas Salk’s development of a polio vaccine) March of Dimes has been addressing birth defects and premature births. Seeing me sign that check today would please my mother to no end.

Who else has inspired you?

St. Francis — “It is in giving that we receive.” Albert Schweitzer — “There is no higher religion than human service, to work for the common good is the highest creed.” Dag Hammarskjold — “One has never given enough unless they have nothing more to give.” I hope to inspire others to embrace a life of service above self.

How does 90 feel?

It’s just another number. There is so much more to do.

How did you get into the shoeshine business?

It was 1939 and I was the new kid on the block, and Larry (Tseu) was kind enough to take me in and taught me the tools of the trade. From that shoeshine experience we went to on selling newspapers on the corner of Bishop and King — we sold the Advertiser in the morning and the Star-Bulletin in the afternoon — and we dived for coins on “boat days” (when ocean liners arrived with wealthy tourists).

I’ve heard there was good money catching coins thrown into the harbor by wealthy tourists arriving on ocean liners. Did the older guys try to keep you out?

They tolerated us. We had no fear in those days. There are probably a lot of coins no one caught still down there in the silt.

I heard that when Dr. Tseu learned you needed a kidney transplant he told the doctors they could use one of his. What happened?

We were told that I was too old for the operation and Larry’s kidney was too old. But (dialysis) is no big thing. It could be worse.

Is there something you’re looking forward to when the stay-at-home order is over?

I’m doing all I want to do right now. You just work around it. “This too shall pass,” but we’re going to have a new normal. That’s what concerns me about fixed rail. Ridership is going to be cut by more than half (by social distancing), so fixed rail will be unsustainable.

Looking beyond rail, how does the future look?

The development of Kakaako is a great disappointment. We had a wonderful opportunity to create affordable housing in that area for working-class people, and we didn’t. And I’m concerned about the quality of leadership. I’m pleased to see Rick Blangiardi running for mayor.

The Portuguese in Hawaii,” has been out of print for years. Any chance of a second edition?

I’m writing it now.

Is there something about you that might surprise people on your 90th birthday?

I can still do 100 pushups a day. Pushups are the best exercise. And I try to walk 10,000 steps a day.