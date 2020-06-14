comscore Back in the Day on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Back in the Day on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:43 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 17, 1957 Hawaii’s top cherry pie baker is Maui high school senior Jane Matsui. Matsui, center, left for Chicago, where she will enter the national finals to try for the title of the nation’s top cherry pie baker. With her are her mother, Mrs. Sadako Matsui, left, and Mrs. Mabel Ito, university extension service home demonstration agent.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 23, 1957 Jane Matsui won the territorial cherry pie contest sponsored by the university extension service.

