Back in the Day on Maui

STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 17, 1957
Hawaii’s top cherry pie baker is Maui high school senior Jane Matsui. Matsui, center, left for Chicago, where she will enter the national finals to try for the title of the nation’s top cherry pie baker. With her are her mother, Mrs. Sadako Matsui, left, and Mrs. Mabel Ito, university extension service home demonstration agent.
STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 23, 1957
Jane Matsui won the territorial cherry pie contest sponsored by the university extension service.