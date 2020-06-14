Back in the Day on Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

30 years ago …

Maui schools Superintendent Lokelani Lindsey announced she will be a candidate for Maui mayor. Lindsey, 51, is the third Democrat to enter the race. She cited affordable housing, youth gangs and shortages of parks, senior facilities, roads and sewers as problems she would tackle if elected.

County Councilwoman Velma Santos and former Mayor Elmer Cravalho have also announced they will run as Democratic candidates. County Councilwoman Linda Crockett Lingle is the only announced Republican candidate.

80 years ago …

Announcement of plans for an eight-week summer playground program for children was made by the women’s and girls’ recreation department of the Alexander House Community association. During the playground hours, youngsters will be given opportunities to learn and play many new and interesting games under trained leadership. Swimming, baseball, volleyball, handicrafts, music, folk dancing, dramatics and horseshoe pitching are among the many activities scheduled. Playground programs will be conducted at Wailuku, Lahaina, Kahului, Puunene, Spreckelsville, Paia, Hamakuapoko and Waikoa.

90 years ago …

Last Wednesday morning in Makawao courthouse on the slopes of Haleakala, A.E. Jenkins invoked the ancient common law of England of “Treasure Trove” before Magistrate Duncan Murdoch, and it held. The court ruled that anyone finding coin, buried in the ground, has a superior title to all but the true owner. According to the decision, $213 in the custody of the Police Department was ordered turned over to three Filipino laborers.

Some months ago, March 5 to be exact, the three were preparing a field on what used to be the old Freitas place in Makawao for the planting of pineapples. They lifted a flat stone, and underneath was a milk bottle filled with gold coins. The news spread, and heirs to the Freitas estate notified the police and expressed the belief the money had been placed under the stone by Philip Frei­tas. Sheriff Crowell got busy and rounded up the treasure finders. The trio had gone on a spending expedition, purchasing furniture and a number of other things. When the police got hold of them, there was left about $213 of the original find. Crowell said the gold in the milk bottle amounted to something between $600 and $630.

Deputy Sheriff Frank Silva was detailed to gather the coins, and, pending settlement of the ownership, the money was held by police. Finally, the three boys came to attorney A.E. Jenkins, who instituted suit against Crowell as sheriff of the County of Maui. That official promptly disclaimed any interest in the matter and turned the sum over to Makawao District Court, leaving the various claimants to fight out the question of legal ownership.

Jenkins hung his case on “Treasure Trove,” and Murdoch ruled that in this instance “findins is keepins.”