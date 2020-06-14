Vital statistics: May 29 – June 11, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more

MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, June 5 to 11

>> Yakov Ilich Berchenko-Kogan and Emma Marie Martin

>> Frank Enanoria and Yvonne Puanani Fujita

>> Emma Elizabeth Griste and Michael Thomas Hutchison Lanigan

>> Angela Wittich Hayler and Andrew Ray Christensen

>> Sara Rose Heller and Samuel Nohea Erwin

>> Jonathan Matthew Klein and Jireh Villanueva Aceret

>> Kelsey Ann Tien Trujillo and Matthew Kawika Kong

Filed on Oahu, May 29 to June 4

>> Kelsey Marianna Kimiko Barretto and Tyler Kawika Kaila Thomas

>> Karina Caitlin Dicion Bayudan and Joshua August Salele Kuolakukea Kuewa

>> Chelsey Samone Jones and Tyler David Rivera

>> Iwikua Mahane Pine Kamahalohanuilai and Monique Kuuleialoha Pagaduan

>> Lily Hi’ilani Kim-Dela Cruz and Chazz Hideo Kalani Ku Kiekie Okimura

>> David Gregg Lewis and David Armstrong Shamblin

>> Lucas Stephen Andrew Main and Jasmine Kamalani Amina

>> Richard Dale Marshall and Shannon Octavia Young

>> Michael Harold Sellers and Karen Marie Bagaoisan Pascual

>> Bret Imatsu Sugiyama and Kelli Yasuko Nakahara

>> Joonwon Yoon and Ghina May Ursua Haber

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, June 5 to 11

>> Oskar Revel Bouiss

>> Arabella Rose Carrillo

>> Tiana Bridget Guillermo Corpuz

>> Bailey Michelle Cutwright

>> Jusaiah Matthew Samuel Wakea Dela Cruz

>> Alleria Elizabeth Echeverria

>> Sharon Ann Kalani Evans

>> Elice Ariel Fletcher

>> Rosalie Francesca Garcia–Vargas

>> Trajan Charles Garringer

>> Ezra Matthew Hightower

>> Kainoa Lopaka Thomas Ho‘olulu

>> Sammy Huang

>> Indie Scarlett Jones

>> Lio Ke‘a Lia Keawema‘uhili Jr.

>> Jane Elizabeth Kulikowski

>> Finn Yoshie Ai Xin Li

>> Brayzen Ashton Gumayagay Llanto

>> Matilda Jan Mathesius

>> Henry August ‘Aoakahiau Nousianen

>> Tanoa Kahanuala Kupihea Keuma Paia

>> James Ashton Ricker III

>> Aubriella Lorena Ruiz

>> Julia Eleni Fernandez Savella

>> Charles Augustine Stroud

>> Sienna Maimunah Sullivan–Freed

>> Mason Kupa‘a Tabata

>> Cason Liam Legaspi Terrado

>> Kian Oliveira Torres

>> Joanna Muthoni Waweru

>> Finnegan William Welch

Filed on Oahu, May 29 to June 4

>> Lola Gianna Alohilani Adams

>> Avery Kaleonahenaheokapo-inaone Ahina

>> Nalu Reef Kekahanaluonamoananuiakea Aki

>> Keilani Akela Kamakai Akita

>> Donovan Ari Ulep Balais

>> Alisha Kilani Campbell

>> Mira Emiko Chang

>> Clara Lillian Chen

>> Odella Melelani Chong

>> Dylan Theo Choy

>> Isaac Leo Choy

>> Skyzen-Rain Kupahulani Kaulana Ulii Clifford

>> Jeremiah Liam Davis

>> Gyanni Jean Ellis

>> Braiden-Marc Eugenio Furuyama

>> Eli Michael James Jasinowski

>> Jaxson Robin Jones

>> Emmitt Kazumasa Kimoto

>> Evan Dallas Alcon Kinnear

>> Beau-Ezekiel Soloma’a Kong-Leao

>> Jaycee Ann Keala Manalo–Antone

>> Leativa Terrilyn Makanalani Matamea

>> Titan Tano Kamahinama‘ilunaa‘enamokulua Quenga

>> Mara Jade Kukui ‘O Kalani Chieko Santos

>> Micah Shalom Storey

>> Talia Ann Strauss

>> Keani Ephraim Thompson

>> Zoe Malialani Williams