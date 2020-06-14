Volcanic Ash: Doug Chin, Michael Broderick appointments boost Honolulu Police Commission
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:47 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
PHOTOS BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Attorney General Doug Chin, left, and former Judge Michael Broderick.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree