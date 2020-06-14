Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 14, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Doug Tonokawa, from left, Jane Tonokawa, Patricia Rodriguez, Larry Rodriguez, Terri Fujii, Ella Isono, Cindy Adams and Denis Isono found Aloha Poke in Frankfurt, Germany, in December.
Photo by Jane Tonokawa.
While in Oklahoma to attend her sister’s graduation from the University of Oklahoma, Makakilo resident Ronnie Cunitz spotted an exhibit about Hawaii’s
paniolos at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
While on a trip to Singapore in October, Daniel Uyeunten discovered an Aloha Poke restaurant.
In December, Sandy Meyer came across the Aloha Poke Bistro at
the Jewel Shopping Center at Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo by a restaurant staffer.
In August, Keira and
Andrew Choy mugged for the camera in front of Molokai restaurant at Shanghai
Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. Photo by Vanessa Choy.
John Nakao took shelter from a storm in the doorway of the seafood market Puna Pescheria in Vernazza, Italy. Photo by Sandra Nakao.
Kailua resident Jacque Kelley-Uyeoka
enjoyed her egg coffee, a Vietnamese
specialty, at Aloha Coffee in Old Quarters in Hanoi, Vietnam, in December. Photo by
Cyr Pakele.