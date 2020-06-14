comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - June 14, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life

Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 14, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 7:05 p.m.
  • Doug Tonokawa, from left, Jane Tonokawa, Patricia Rodriguez, Larry Rodriguez, Terri Fujii, Ella Isono, Cindy Adams and Denis Isono found Aloha Poke in Frankfurt, Germany, in December. Photo by Jane Tonokawa.

  • While in Oklahoma to attend her sister’s graduation from the University of Oklahoma, Makakilo resident Ronnie Cunitz spotted an exhibit about Hawaii’s paniolos at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

  • While on a trip to Singapore in October, Daniel Uyeunten discovered an Aloha Poke restaurant.

  • In December, Sandy Meyer came across the Aloha Poke Bistro at the Jewel Shopping Center at Changi ­Airport in Singapore. Photo by a restaurant staffer.

  • In August, Keira and Andrew Choy mugged for the camera in front of Molokai restaurant at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. Photo by Vanessa Choy.

  • John Nakao took shelter from a storm in the doorway of the seafood market Puna Pescheria in Vernazza, Italy. Photo by Sandra Nakao.

  • Kailua resident Jacque Kelley-Uyeoka enjoyed her egg coffee, a Vietnamese specialty, at Aloha Coffee in Old Quarters in Hanoi, Vietnam, in December. Photo by Cyr Pakele.

