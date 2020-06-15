comscore City Council resolution seeks to condemn derelict Waikiki building for affordable housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City Council resolution seeks to condemn derelict Waikiki building for affordable housing

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The city is considering buying 1615 Ala Wai, a derelict apartment building sandwiched between the Watermark, one of Oahu’s toniest condominiums, and freshly renovated walk-ups. Photos by Craig T. Kojima /2019

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The city is considering buying 1615 Ala Wai, a derelict apartment building sandwiched between the Watermark, one of Oahu’s toniest condominiums, and freshly renovated walk-ups.

    Photos by Craig T. Kojima /2019

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The city is considering buying 1615 Ala Wai, a derelict apartment building sandwiched between the Watermark, one of Oahu’s toniest condominiums, and freshly renovated walk-ups. This is side of building and boarded up windows.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The city is considering buying 1615 Ala Wai, a derelict apartment building sandwiched between the Watermark, one of Oahu’s toniest condominiums, and freshly renovated walk-ups. This is side of building and boarded up windows.

A Honolulu City Council member wants the city to condemn a derelict Waikiki apartment building sandwiched between the Watermark, one of Oahu’s toniest condominiums, and freshly renovated walk-up apartments. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics: May 29 - June 11, 2020

Scroll Up