Hundreds rally in Honolulu for Breonna Taylor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hundreds rally in Honolulu for Breonna Taylor

  • By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

  • Video by Bruce Asato

    Nearly 500 people participated in Sunday's Justice for Breonna Taylor Women's March in Honolulu, marching from Ala Moana Regional Park to the State Capitol.

They came with signs, of course. From the classic “No Justice, No Peace” to the more contemporary “Wrong Generation to (expletive) With,” the mostly homemade signs and placards borne by nearly 500 people who participated in Sunday’s Justice for Breonna Taylor Women’s March attested both to the diversity of the crowd and the singularity of their purpose. Read more

