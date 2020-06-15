Hundreds rally in Honolulu for Breonna Taylor
- By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:48 p.m.
Video by Bruce Asato
Nearly 500 people participated in Sunday's Justice for Breonna Taylor Women's March in Honolulu, marching from Ala Moana Regional Park to the State Capitol.
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Protesters gathered Sunday at the state Capitol.
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A crowd gathered Sunday at Ala Moana Regional Park for a march to the state Capitol.
