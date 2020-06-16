comscore Barfly: Safety precautions change Oahu bar scene’s routine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Barfly | Crave

Barfly: Safety precautions change Oahu bar scene’s routine

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:24 p.m.
  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM Brittany Ciscato, bartender and server at The Shack Kailua, sanitizes plexiglass dividers installed at the bar. The Shack has moved some tables outside to expand capacity while accommodating social distancing.

    BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Brittany Ciscato, bartender and server at The Shack Kailua, sanitizes plexiglass dividers installed at the bar. The Shack has moved some tables outside to expand capacity while accommodating social distancing.

  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM Plastic shields have been put up between tables against a wall to provide a barrier between groups seated at tables. The Shack Kailua has also moved tables farther away from others for distancing.

    BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Plastic shields have been put up between tables against a wall to provide a barrier between groups seated at tables. The Shack Kailua has also moved tables farther away from others for distancing.

  • JASON GENEGABUS / JASON@STARADVERTISER.COM A fan shoots video of Ellsworth Simeona as he performed at Duke’s Waikiki last week. Duke’s was one of the restaurants allowed to reopen earlier this month; the rest of Oahu’s bars will be allowed to open on Friday.

    JASON GENEGABUS / JASON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A fan shoots video of Ellsworth Simeona as he performed at Duke’s Waikiki last week. Duke’s was one of the restaurants allowed to reopen earlier this month; the rest of Oahu’s bars will be allowed to open on Friday.

Friday marks an important milestone for bars on Oahu, as all of them will finally be allowed to reopen after being shuttered by Gov. David Ige’s March 25 stay-home order. Read more

Previous Story
Get ready to raise a glass in support of Hawaii’s restaurant industry

Scroll Up