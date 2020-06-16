comscore Land, rooftops sought for renewable energy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Land, rooftops sought for renewable energy

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric is seeking information from owners of land or even large rooftops and parking lots on Oahu, Hawaii island, Maui and Molokai that could be available for future renewable- energy projects that will benefit all electrical customers. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell disagrees on extent of Police Commission’s authority

Scroll Up