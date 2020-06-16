Land, rooftops sought for renewable energy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric is seeking information from owners of land or even large rooftops and parking lots on Oahu, Hawaii island, Maui and Molokai that could be available for future renewable- energy projects that will benefit all electrical customers. Read more

The request can be viewed and responded to at hawaiianelectric.com/landRFI. Responses are requested by July 12.

Hawaiian Electric is seeking information on parcels as small as 1 acre and rooftops with at least 3,200 square feet of usable space for future development of grid-scale solar and wind projects and community solar projects. The location should be reasonably flat and sunny and can include open space of any kind, including large parking lots that could be covered with a shading roof of solar panels.

To participate, owners of land or rooftops need to supply the tax map key number or address, size of the lot or rooftop, and contact information to Hawaiian Electric by email as specified in the request for information.

ON THE MOVE

Associated Real Estate Advisors LLC (AREA) has announced the expansion of its team to include three new members:

>> Nana Saines is a project sales agent for Sky Ala Moana and has years of experience purchasing and selling her own properties on Oahu. Saines worked on the Walt Disney Co.’s Tokyo Disney sea project as a simultaneous/consecutive interpreter.

>> Beau Moody is a project sales agent. His previous experience includes working at Avalon Realty, Elite Pacific Properties and Dower Realty.

>> Laurie Oh has been a real estate agent since 2009. Her most recent position was as project sales agent in a complex condominium conversion project in Hawaii Kai.