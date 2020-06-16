comscore Ferd Lewis: Kauai’s Kirby Yates hones ‘CupCheck’ skills during MLB shutdown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Kauai’s Kirby Yates hones ‘CupCheck’ skills during MLB shutdown

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 p.m.

This time last year San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates was in the midst of one of the most successful Major League Baseball seasons ever experienced by a Hawaii-born-and-bred pitcher. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 15, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - June 16, 2020

Scroll Up