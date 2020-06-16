Logan Pouelsen set to return to University of Hawaii baseball team’s pitching staff

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii baseball team will welcome back its front-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Logan Pouelsen reaffirmed he will return to UH as a fifth-year senior. Because the pandemic shortened the 2020 season, the NCAA approved spring-sport players retaining this past semester’s class standing next year.

Beginning this past Sunday, eligible players who were not drafted were allowed to receive free-agent offers from Major League Baseball teams. The five rounds of the MLB Draft for First-Year Players was held last week. UH pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland was the fourth-round selection of the Boston Red Sox, and right-handed hurler Carter Loewen reached an agreement on a free-agent deal with the San Diego Padres.

Pouelsen received interest from a team, but is set on returning to UH to pitch and to complete work on his minor in education. He said he aspires to teach elementary education.

“I’m one year away from getting my minor,” said Pouelsen, who is majoring in human development/family studies, “and I get to play another year in Hawaii.”

UH coach Mike Trapasso said: “He’s a great kid who loves UH, loves the environment in the spring. We’re excited that he’s coming back and look forward to him having a great last season for us.”

Pouelsen was the starting pitcher for the opening games of the ’Bows’ five series this season. While his ERA was 6.48 — inflated after allowing six runs in four innings against Washington State — the right-hander averaged 9.0 strikeouts and 2.16 walks per nine innings. Left-swinging batters hit .217 against Pouelsen. More importantly, Pouelsen showed he had fully recovered from an elbow injury in high school. Pouelsen’s velocity was up to 93 mph during the season.

When the remainder of the 2020 season was canceled and classes moved to online instruction, Pouelsen bought a plane ticket (for under $100) to California to spend time with his family in Huntington Beach. When Hawaii imposed the quarantine, he opted to extend his stay.

“My sister graduated from high school, and I was able to see her little drive-through graduation (event),” Pouelsen said.

Pouelsen said he plans to return to Hawaii around Aug. 1, which would be enough time if the 14-day quarantine remains in effect. UH’s fall semester begins Aug. 24.

Pouelsen said he has been training at a friend’s “garage gym,” which is equipped with weights. “His house is right next to Huntington High School,” Pouelsen said. “We go there and throw and hit and do stuff. Normally, we’re done around 3, 4 o’clock. We’re just staying busy.”

Pouelsen also is working on his “delivery.” He works for Instacart, a service that delivers groceries to homes. “It’s pretty nice,” Pouelsen said. “I make a little bit of money. You get the items and then you check out and you deliver.”