comscore Column: Exposing officers’ names won’t help | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Exposing officers’ names won’t help

  • By Malcolm Lutu
  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.
  • Malcolm Lutu

    Malcolm Lutu

We, as police officers, are here to protect and serve you. We are disgusted with what happened in Minneapolis and detest any form of racism. But that is not who we are in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Hawaii can require testing for all coming in

Scroll Up