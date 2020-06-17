comscore Column: Health care directive a gift to loved ones | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Health care directive a gift to loved ones

  • By Nona Wilson
  • Today
  • Updated 6:40 p.m.
  • Nona Wilson

    Nona Wilson

Do you want to die in an intensive care unit? Hooked up to machines and tubes, surrounded by masked strangers, bright lights and noise? Read more

Column: Hawaii can require testing for all coming in

