The signs are small compared with the wall-size murals that Pow! Wow! Hawai‘i is know for, but they pack powerful messages of manaolana, or hope.

The Hawaiian word is the theme of a joint campaign by Kamehameha Schools and Pow! Wow! to display motivational messages at Kamehameha’s commercial properties on Oahu and the Big Island.

Messages such as “Stay Strong,” “We’re in This Together,” “Hawai‘i Strong,” “Love” and “Aloha” have been painted on about 150 signs designed and created by Pow! Wow!, a group best known for its annual festival that covers walls in the Kakaako area with street art.

Pow! Wow! Hawai‘i founder Jasper Wong said the hope is to provide “a small ounce of light for people” during the COVID-19 crisis. “That is the whole intent of public art,” Wong said, “to provide voices to spaces that trigger emotion, conversation and engagement with the place and its people.”

Find the signs posted at such retail sites as Haleiwa Store Lots, Kapalama Shopping Plaza, Salt at Our Kaka­ako, Puck’s Alley and Windward Mall.

Many restaurants on Kamehameha properties also are participating in Buy One, Feed One, or BOFO. Customers ordering takeout are encouraged to pay for a second meal that goes to a group that feeds the needy.

For every meal purchased this way and shared via social media with the hashtag #BOFOHawaii, Kamehameha Schools will make a matching cash donation to the ­Hawaii Foodbank through June.

For details, including a list of participating restaurants, go to BOFOHawaii.com.

Down to Earth holds drive for food bank

Down to Earth’s Pearlridge store is expediting donations to the Hawaii Foodbank through Friday by way of its Aloha for Our Neighbors drive.

Drop off nonperishable goods at the store, 98-211 Pali Momi St., or purchase items through an online shop — ­ d2e.co/hawaiifoodbank — that has been stocked with goods most needed by the food bank.

Down to Earth will match donations for a limited time and will have all items delivered to the food bank.

For details, call 488-1375 or email customerservice@downtoearth.org.

Kimmel to host Emmy Awards this fall

It’s a three-peat for Jimmy Kimmel, whom the Television Academy has named the host of the 72nd Emmy Awards.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” star previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards, in 2012 and 2016. This time around he will also be an executive producer on the show, which airs Sept. 20.

The late-night host on Tuesday acknowledged uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement announcing the news.

The Television Academy will announce nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards on July 28.