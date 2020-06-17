comscore Lee Cataluna: Measures for flying too new to be routine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Measures for flying too new to be routine

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

Remember when airlines started flying again after Sept. 11, 2001, and just traveling between the islands took on a whole new level of seriousness, security and bureaucracy? Who would have ever thought that interisland travel would get even more complicated than that? Read more

Previous Story
Column: Password management can be greatly simplified

Scroll Up