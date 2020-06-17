comscore Norwegian Cruise Line extends cruise suspensions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Norwegian Cruise Line extends cruise suspensions

  • By Star-Advertiser news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which operates the Pride of America in Hawaii, will be extending suspensions for three of its cruise lines. The first Hawaii sailing is scheduled for Oct. 3, according to NCL’s website. Read more

