Norwegian Cruise Line extends cruise suspensions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which operates the Pride of America in Hawaii, will be extending suspensions for three of its cruise lines. The first Hawaii sailing is scheduled for Oct. 3, according to NCL’s website. Read more

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which operates the Pride of America in Hawaii, will be extending suspensions for three of its cruise lines. The first Hawaii sailing is scheduled for Oct. 3, according to NCL’s website.

On Tuesday, Norwegian said three of its cruise brands will extend cruise cancellations. All voyages embarking from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 from Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises will be canceled.

This does not include Seattle- based Alaska voyages in September. Some voyages, including Canada and New England sailings, will be canceled through October.

“The Company will continue to work in tandem with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited,” the company said in a statement.

Guests who are having their voyages canceled are ask to call their travel adviser or cruise line.

Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line have not announced new extensions. Royal Caribbean said May 20 that suspensions for most sailings will be extended through July 31. Carnival Cruise said May 4 that most of its fleet will be suspended until Aug. 31.