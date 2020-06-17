comscore Former University of Hawaii kicker Jason Elam on college football hall of fame ballot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former University of Hawaii kicker Jason Elam on college football hall of fame ballot

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Former University of Hawaii kicker Jason Elam remains the program’s all-time scoring leader.

Former All-America and All-Pro place-kicker Jason Elam could become the first University of Hawaii player in the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame. Read more

