Hawaii Beat | Sports Local recruits sign with Chaminade By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. The Chaminade women's basketball team added two Hawaii high school standouts to its 2020 recruiting class, head coach Arthur Silver announced on Tuesday. Kaiser's Taeya Blakeney was a three-time OIA Eastern Division Selection. Hawaii Baptist Academy's Sasha Phillip was a two-time Interscholastic League of Honolulu second-team selection.