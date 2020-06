Local recruits sign with Chaminade

The Chaminade women’s basketball team added two Hawaii high school standouts to its 2020 recruiting class, head coach Arthur Silver announced on Tuesday.

The Chaminade women’s basketball team added two Hawaii high school standouts to its 2020 recruiting class, head coach Arthur Silver announced on Tuesday. Read more

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service