Local recruits sign with Chaminade

The Chaminade women’s basketball team added two Hawaii high school standouts to its 2020 recruiting class, head coach Arthur Silver announced on Tuesday.

Kaiser’s Taeya Blakeney was a three-time OIA Eastern Division Selection. Hawaii Baptist Academy’s Sasha Phillip was a two-time Interscholastic League of Honolulu second-team selection.