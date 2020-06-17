comscore University of Hawaii pitcher Cade Smith reaches free-agent deal with Cleveland Indians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii pitcher Cade Smith reaches free-agent deal with Cleveland Indians

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii pitcher Cade Smith recorded 22 strikeouts over five appearances this season.

Declaring the time was right, University of Hawaii pitcher Cade Smith reached an agreement on a free-agent contract with the Cleveland Indians. Read more

