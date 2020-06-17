University of Hawaii pitcher Cade Smith reaches free-agent deal with Cleveland Indians
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii pitcher Cade Smith recorded 22 strikeouts over five appearances this season.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree