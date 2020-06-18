comscore Honolulu police chief Susan Ballard backed committee to address HPD issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police chief Susan Ballard backed committee to address HPD issues

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    “I didn’t feel comfortable with a homemade system. We need something that’s reliable, not saying it’s not reliable.”

    Susan Ballard

    On the newly purchased dispatching system

Honolulu’s police chief is convening a committee to revise its use-of-force policy, among many changes in store or already underway following weeks of public outcry globally for sweeping police reforms and an end to bias in policing. Read more

