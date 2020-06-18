Hotel workers protest for worker safety, reopening

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

WAILUKU >> Hotel workers on Maui held a demonstration over the weekend calling on Hawaii legislators and tourism industry officials to reopen the state to visitors while protecting employees.

About 200 union members and supporters in 70 vehicles rode through Lahaina and Kaanapali during the event Saturday, The Maui News reported.

Participants expressed concerns about health care coverage, adequate testing for COVID-19 and the availability of personal protective equipment.

The caravan was organized by the Unite Here Local 5 hotel workers union.

Workers demonstrated to express their belief the state’s vital tourism industry can reopen safely, Local 5 Key Leader Erin Kelley said.

“Global travelers are looking to Hawaii as one of the safest places to travel, and we feel Hawaii should not waste this opportunity by not opening safely,” Kelley said.

Tourism statewide plummeted following the March 26 start of a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for incoming travelers. Democratic Gov. David Ige last week extended the quarantine to July 31.

About 9,500 of the 12,000 hospitality, health care and food service workers represented by Local 5 have lost their jobs since the tourism collapse.

Maintaining health insurance for workers is the union’s top priority, Kelley said.

Rod Antone, executive director of the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association, said he was not sure how many of the organization’s 50 members continue to pay for employee health insurance during the pandemic.