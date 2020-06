Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank announces the promotion of Sonya Gomes to vice president, deposit and mortgage servicing manager. She has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry and joined Central Pacific Bank in 2009. Gomes also serves on the Waipahu Business and Learning Center Advisory Board.

