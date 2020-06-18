comscore St. John the Baptist School in Kalihi to shut down but St. Joseph School gets a reprieve | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

St. John the Baptist School in Kalihi to shut down but St. Joseph School gets a reprieve

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM St. John the Baptist School in Kalihi is closing after 60 years due to low admissions and debt.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    St. John the Baptist School in Kalihi is closing after 60 years due to low admissions and debt.

St. John the Baptist School in Kalihi is closing after 60 years, with projected enrollment plummeting after parents lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, worsening the Catholic school’s already-shaky finances. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell adds $25M to small-business grant program

Scroll Up