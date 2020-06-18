St. John the Baptist School in Kalihi to shut down but St. Joseph School gets a reprieve
- By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
St. John the Baptist School in Kalihi is closing after 60 years due to low admissions and debt.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree