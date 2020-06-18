comscore NCAA says UH football can resume July 31 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NCAA says UH football can resume July 31

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The NCAA on Wednesday issued a multi-phased model that would permit the University of Hawaii football team to begin full practice as soon as July 31, pending all necessary city, state and university approval. Read more

