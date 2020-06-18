NCAA says UH football can resume July 31

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The NCAA on Wednesday issued a multi-phased model that would permit the University of Hawaii football team to begin full practice as soon as July 31, pending all necessary city, state and university approval. Read more

The NCAA on Wednesday issued a multi-phased model that would permit the University of Hawaii football team to begin full practice as soon as July 31, pending all necessary city, state and university approval.

UH is scheduled to open its season Aug. 29 against Arizona in Tucson, depending upon the COVID-19 impact. Under the blueprint announced by the NCAA Division I Council, the Rainbow Warriors could begin team workouts, weight training, conditioning and film review sessions with coaches on July 6 as what is being called an “enhanced summer access.”

On July 17 they could begin meetings and walk-through sessions but would not be permitted the use of pads or helmets.

“Our goal is to be able to meet the schedule in an approved, healthy and safe manner,” said David Matlin, UH athletic director.

In addition, the NCAA is waiving the 110-member training camp roster limit to give teams flexibility in case there are positive COVID-19 tests.

The plan had been proposed last week by the NCAA Football Oversight Committee.

Matlin said, “We continue to work with all the applicable entities. It is great to have a plan from the NCAA.”

The NCAA plan also sets a 20-hour limit on the number of hours players may practice.

UH would be in the forefront of the return since it debuts in one of the seven so-called “Week Zero” games of the schedule, one week ahead of the traditional Sept. 5 Labor Day weekend opening.

Meanwhile, the Hawaii High School Athletic Association said its five member leagues are extending the suspension of all interscholastic practices until return-to-play guidelines have been adopted for the reopening of facilities and workouts.

The HHSAA said the suspension will be evaluated weekly.