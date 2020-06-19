Amendments to a plan could create 400-foot towers at Ala Moana Center
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:08 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU / 2016
A rendering from 2016 for high-rise development at Ala Moana Center shows possible tower development at the mall.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Amendments would allow towers on the Diamond Head side of the mall
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The upper parking deck looking Diamond Head is in the shadow of the Ala Moana Hotel on the left and Yacht Harbor Towers.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree