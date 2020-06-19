comscore Honolulu police launch investigation after man dies in Kaneohe while in custody | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police launch investigation after man dies in Kaneohe while in custody

  • By Star-Advertiserstaff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu police have launched an investigation into the death of a 28-year-old man in Kaneohe who became unresponsive after being handcuffed and having his ankles shackled. Read more

Shipping firm suspends changes to cargo rules

