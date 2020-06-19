Honolulu police launch investigation after man dies in Kaneohe while in custody

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police have launched an investigation into the death of a 28-year-old man in Kaneohe who became unresponsive after being handcuffed and having his ankles shackled.

A patrol officer responded to a report of an argument at Ka Hanahou Circle at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, officers observed the man arguing with a 43-year-old bystander and lying in a truck that did not belong to him.

“The male was combative and punching and kicking the truck’s interior before he slid out of the vehicle and began struggling with the officer and the bystander,” said police spokeswoman Michelle Yu in a statement. “A second officer arrived and the male was handcuffed. The male continued to struggle, and a third officer placed leg shackles on the male and called for an ambulance.”

The man was seated on the ground and leaning against one of the vehicles when he became unresponsive. Officers and the bystander administered first aid until paramedics arrived and continued treatment, Yu said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release his name.

Police have initiated an investigation.

In addition to the investigation, police have launched an administrative investigation — as is standard procedure — involving the three officers. The officers have seven, eight and 29 years of service, respectively, with the Police Department.

The death comes amid heightened tensions nationwide regarding police treatment of suspects.

George Floyd died May 25 after being held under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer for more than eight minutes.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who held his knee to Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers at the scene were accused of aiding and abetting in the killing.

On March 13 police shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, in her home in Kentucky. The officers were serving a no-knock warrant in a case involving a suspect who allegedly received packages at Taylor’s address years earlier. The suspect had been apprehended at another location hours before the shooting, unbeknownst to the officers, a lawyer for Taylor’s family said.

The three police officers involved in Taylor’s death have been on paid administrative reassignment since the incident.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by police in Atlanta on June 12 after he ran from two officers at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who killed Brooks, has been fired and now faces 11 charges, including felony murder. The other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, is facing three charges, including aggravated assault.

These and other cases have touched off nationwide protests against police shootings of African Americans.

The races of the officers and the deceased man in Wednesday’s incident in Kaneohe were not released.