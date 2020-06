Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sharon Gi has joined Hunt’s Hawaii Development Region as vice president of development. She has nearly 20 years of experience with complex development projects, including over a dec­ade specializing in public-private partnerships. Most recently, Gi served as senior planning and development manager for the Commercial Real Estate Division of Kamehameha Schools.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.