Rearview Mirror: The Battle of the Ewa Plain is a little-known part of WWII

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:11 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER The discovery of artesian water led to the creation of the Ewa Plantation, which “made more men rich … than any other 14 square miles of cultivated soil on the face of the globe,” its president said.

  • COURTESY JOHN BOND Japanese attackers destroyed 24 planes at Marine Corps Air Station Ewa on Dec. 7, 1941.

  • COURTESY JOHN BOND The mooring mast at Ewa Field was lowered and converted for use as a control tower in 1941.

With the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II approaching Sept. 2, I’m writing several columns about it. Read more

