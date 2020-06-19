comscore Abraham Elimimian’s thorough approach to life helps him reach Hawaii’s young men | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Abraham Elimimian’s thorough approach to life helps him reach Hawaii’s young men

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:58 p.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Abraham Elimimian, right, has moved up the ladder from UH player to recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Abraham Elimimian, right, has moved up the ladder from UH player to recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

Marie Kondo could find joy in Abraham Elimimian’s orderly life. Elimimian begins each morning with a prayer. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 18, 2020

Scroll Up