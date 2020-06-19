Abraham Elimimian’s thorough approach to life helps him reach Hawaii’s young men
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 8:58 p.m.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018
Abraham Elimimian, right, has moved up the ladder from UH player to recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach.
