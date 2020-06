Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Head coach Todd Graham is “optimistic” and “encouraged” the University of Hawaii football will open training camp in July. Read more

Head coach Todd Graham is “optimistic” and “encouraged” the University of Hawaii football will open training camp in July.

Graham was reacting to the NCAA Division I Council’s blueprint, announced on Wednesday, that projected a timeline in which the Rainbow Warriors could conduct full practices as soon as July 31. The targeted date would need to meet government and UH guidelines.

“Things are moving in a positive direction,” Graham said. “I’m an optimist and I’m excited. I’m ready to get back with our players and our team.”

The Warriors participated in the offseason conditioning program before the NCAA canceled all spring sports in March. With classes moved to online instruction and access restricted to the Manoa campus, the Warriors were forced to cancel spring training of 14 practices and the annual intrasquad game.

“I got to be around them six weeks,” said Graham, who was hired as UH head coach in January, “and then I’ve been away from them for 15.”

The Warriors have had to rely on Zoom meetings and video chats to implement the so-called run-and-gun offense and multi-attack defense.

The NCAA plan calls for players to begin team workouts, weight training and conditioning drills, and in-person, video-review sessions with coaches on July 6. On July 17, they could begin team meetings and walk-through sessions. UH is scheduled to open the season Aug. 29 with a road game against Arizona.

“I think that’s a very encouraging sign,” Graham said. “We’re looking forward to, if things continue to progress in a positive direction, that we’ll be back working on football in July with our players.”

Graham added: “Our guys presently are all over the place. Some are here, some are on the mainland.”

The bridge program — a two-course summer session for incoming student-athletes — is set to begin on Monday. Graham said the newcomers will take the classes online.