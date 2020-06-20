Column: Ua ʻikea anei ke aloha i ka palaka aloha?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: Using Hawaiian words to sell products has led to the use of those products to incite violence.

æAuhea æoukou e nä hoa heluhelu. He aloha nö këia aæu e hoæouna aku nei i o æoukou lä. No loko mai ia o kuæu naæau palupalu. He mea maoli ia. æAæole paha ia he mea na koæu palaka aloha e höæike aku ai; a ua kaulana nö au i ka æaæahu pinepine i ka palaka aloha. I këia mau lä a käkou e æike nei, aia nö kauwahi poæe hoæohaunaele ke æaæahu nei i këia æano lole i kaulana ai ko Hawaiæi nei. Ua kapa æia këlä poæe æo ka “Boogaloo Bois”, a æo ko läkou æaæahu æana i ka palaka aloha, æeä, æaæole ia he höæailona no ko läkou aloha. I pale naæe ia e hünä ai i ka manaæo hoæouluäoæa a hoæokahuli aupuni paha. He mea æole iä läkou ia mea he aloha. æAæole nö läkou i æike i ka manaæo o ia huaæölelo.

Pehea lä naæe ka pilina o ia mea he palaka aloha iä käkou? Ua kapa æia ia mea he “aloha shirt” a he “Hawaiian shirt” paha ma ka namu. æO ka mea naæe näna i haku i këia æano pälule luaæehu, æaæole nö i maopopo pono. æAæole naæe ia he kanaka Hawaiæi. Na kahi Kepanï a kekahi Päkë paha i haku, a i ka MH 1937, ua hoæokuleana æia kona inoa æo “Aloha Shirt” e ka Päkë. æO kona mea i kapa æia ai i ke “aloha”, æaæole paha ia no ka hoæomaopopo æana i ka manaæo koæikoæi o ua hua nei i loko o ka nohona o ka poæe Hawaiæi. He mea hana kälä wale nö paha ia. æAæohe wahi aloha i laila!

E like hoæi me nä mea he nui hewahewa e kapa æia nei i ke aloha i këia mau lä, æaæole paha ia no ko läkou æano aloha. Ua æapakau wale æia mai kä käkou huaæölelo i mea hana kälä. æAæole wahi aloha i laila! æO nä kama Boogaloo hoæi, he hoæouka kaua ko läkou pahuhopu, ma o ka hana æino æana i nä mäkaæi. Eia nö läkou ke æaæahu mai nei i ka palaka aloha. He mea anei ia e pilikia ai käkou? æAæole paha e hiki ke æalo aæe. He höæailona ia æano pälule no käkou.

Eia ka mea i koho æia ai ka palaka aloha i lole no ia poæe. Ua höæanoæë æia aæela ka puana æia o ka huaæölelo “boogaloo”, he æano kaua nui küwaena, i loaæa mai ai ka æölelo “big lüæau”. No ia mea hoæi i kupu wale mai ai ka manaæo no ka æaæahu æana i ka palaka aloha, me ka manaæo hoæi ë pëlä ana nö paha e nalo ai ke æano maoli o kä läkou lä hana, he æino. æAuhea ke aloha?

Ma ka noiæi æana i ia mea he “boogaloo”, he hana ia näna e paipai i ke käpae æana i nä känäwai a paipai pü me ka hoæokahuli æana i ke aupuni. Ua kuhihewa au, he poæe haole keæokeæo wale nö ia e noæonoæo ana ua kau ko läkou lähui i ka niæo, ma luna aæe o nä lähui æë aæe a pau. æAæole kä. Aia kauwahi poæe küæë aupuni nona ka manaæo e hoæokahuli i ke aupuni o æAmelika Hui Pü æIa ma o ka hoæohaunaele æana i ka poæe e kaæikaæi ma ke alanui no ke küæë i ka hoæokae æili. Inä e hoæohuikau æia ke kumu o läkou e kaæikaæi nei, hiki ke hoæouka æia kekahi kaua küwaena, i mea e pau ai ka mana o ke aupuni e kü nei, a kü mai ai hoæi ke külana æanakia.

E nä makamaka, aia ka pono o æAmelika i ka poæe o æAmelika. æAæole au nänä. Eia naæe, æaæole maikaæi ka hoæouka kaua küwaena i laila. No ka æapakau naæe i ka huaæölelo “aloha” no ke küæai æana i ka lole, a no ka æaæahu æana o kekahi poæe hoæouka kaua i ia æano lole i höæailona hünä i ko läkou manaæo hoæouka kaua, hele a haumia kä käkou æölelo! æAæohe wahi pono i laila.

