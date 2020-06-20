comscore Column: Ua ʻikea anei ke aloha i ka palaka aloha? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: Ua ʻikea anei ke aloha i ka palaka aloha?

  • By Laiana Wong
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  • ODESSA AMERICAN VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS Open Carry Texas protesters, some sporting jolly roger patches and Hawaiian shirts, prepare to pose for a group photo outside of the bar Big Daddy Zane’s on June 6.

    ODESSA AMERICAN VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Open Carry Texas protesters, some sporting jolly roger patches and Hawaiian shirts, prepare to pose for a group photo outside of the bar Big Daddy Zane’s on June 6.

Using Hawaiian words to sell products has led to the use of those products to incite violence. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: A major victory for LGBTQ rights

Scroll Up