Hundreds in Waikiki honor ancestors during Juneteenth gathering

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

  • Video by Jamm Aquino and Cassie Ordonio

    Hundreds gathered Friday evening to observe Juneteenth. The local Juneteenth observance was hosted by the Popolo Project. "Popolo" is the Hawaiian word sometimes used in reference to Black people.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Cristina Rose placed flower petals during a tribute to “Juneteenth” on Friday at Makalei Beach Park in Waikiki.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A flower is placed in tribute to the Black citizens recently killed by police.

Imani Altemus-Willliams was 20 years old when she learned about Juneteenth from her 103-year-old grandmother, who lives on the mainland. Read more

