Features | K-Drama

K-Drama: Kyung-ho wants Min-ho to remarry on 'That's the Way It Is'

By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 7:02 p.m.

This week's synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV.

THIS WEEK'S SYNOPSES

"That's the Way It Is"

Episode 5
6:40 p.m. today

Yoo-ri goes to Se-hyun's house after not being able to reach him all day. Yoo-ri complains to Hye-gyung, but she does not understand Yoo-ri and her intentions at all. Meanwhile, Kyung-ho tries to get Min-ho to remarry.

Episode 6
7:45 p.m. today

Se-jun drops a bomb on Hye-gyung and Jae-ho, saying that he does not want to get a job. Jae-ho tries to persuade Se-jun otherwise. Meanwhile, Yoo-ri finally meets with Se-hyun.

"Good Casting"

Episode 7
7:45 p.m. Monday

Chief Dong manages to find the link between Michael and Mr. Oak, so he rallies his team into a hotel coffee shop to crash their meeting. With Chan-mi on a blind date, Ye-eun is busy with the baby, and Mi-soon is keeping house, but can they pull it off?

Episode 8
7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Chan-mi accompanies Seok-ho out of the province on unofficial business. Meanwhile, Ye-eun finally blows up at Woo-won, who bosses her around like his own personal servant. There are those who have been ordered to secretly follow Chan-mi.

"Weightlifting Fairy"

Episode 15
7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Jun-hyung finds out that his mother came back to Korea for a reason other than to see him, and leaves home in shock. Meanwhile, Bok-joo is selected to be the national competitor and to attend Taereung.

Episode 16 (finale)
7:45 p.m. Thursday

While attending Taereung, Bok-joo becomes anxious when she is unable to reach Jun-hyung. Jae-yi visits Ah-young and shares a meaningful conversation with each other. Meanwhile, due to Jun-hyung's suspicious behavior, Tae-kwon, Sun-ok and Nan-hee are wary of Jun-hyung.

"Return of Bok Dan-ji"

Episodes 73-74
7:45 p.m. Friday

Seo-jin is caught off guard. Out of intense emotions, Seo-jin blurts out something she shouldn't say to Mi-ok.

Episodes 75-76
7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji shows Seo-jin something when Seo-jin begs her to stop her from going ahead with the interview. Seo-jin is pressured to tell her parents who the real father of Sung-hyun actually is.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.