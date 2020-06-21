comscore K-Drama: Kyung-ho wants Min-ho to remarry on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Kyung-ho wants Min-ho to remarry on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:02 p.m.

This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha Schools, Pow! Wow! hang signs to promote messages of hope

Scroll Up