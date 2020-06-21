comscore New Maui County archaeologist values all island history | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New Maui County archaeologist values all island history

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:08 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO / 2015 Janet Six was offered the archaeologist position by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino — a first-of-its-kind position among Hawaii’s counties.

    COURTESY PHOTO / 2015

    Janet Six was offered the archaeologist position by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino — a first-of-its-kind position among Hawaii’s counties.

  • COURTESY PHOTO / 2011 Archaeologist Janet Six works in a loi at the Loiloa site in Iao Valley.

    COURTESY PHOTO / 2011

    Archaeologist Janet Six works in a loi at the Loiloa site in Iao Valley.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Janet Six, in white, and cultural practitioner Kamaunu Kahaialii visit a site at Olomanu, Maui, with students.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Janet Six, in white, and cultural practitioner Kamaunu Kahaialii visit a site at Olomanu, Maui, with students.

Janet Six says listening to the community and scrutiny of projects can prevent further damage. Read more

Previous Story
Waikiki Aquarium is reopening and offering free entry for health care workers

Scroll Up