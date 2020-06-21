Oglivie chosen for U.S. training team; Kahahawai included on youth training team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oglivie chosen for U.S. training team

Former ‘Iolani volleyball standout Elena Oglivie was named to the 21-player U.S. Women’s Junior National Training Team on Wednesday. The team will be coached by former University of Hawaii men’s volleyball associate coach and current Pittsburgh women’s head coach Dan Fisher.

The 5-foot-9 Oglivie is one of seven outside hitters to make the roster and the only player from Hawaii. Oglivie will attend Stanford. The Cardinal are the two-time defending NCAA champions.

A 2019 UnderArmour First-Team All-America selection, Oglivie was also a three-time Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year recipient and was the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s top pick twice. She was also a key contributor for two of ‘Iolani’s state championship teams.

Oglivie is one of 11 players who won gold at the FIVB Girls’ U18 World Championships last year in Egypt.

The U.S. was scheduled to compete in the NORCECA Women’s U20 Continental Championship May 10-17 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A training period was set for July 4-10 in Colorado Springs, Colo., but it was also canceled. When the NORCECA Women’s U20 Continental Championship is rescheduled, the Team USA competition roster will come from this Women’s Junior National Training Team roster.

Kahahawai included on youth training team

Kamehameha junior Devin Kahahawai was named to the 20-player U.S. Girls Youth National Training Team roster, as announced by USA Volleyball on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3 Kahahawai was one of six outside hitters to make the roster and the only one from Hawaii. She is one of eight players who are part of the 2022 high school graduating class and has not verbally committed to a college.

The U.S. Girls Youth National Team is still scheduled to play in the NORCECA Girls’ U18 Continental Championship (a qualifier into the 2021 FIVB Girls U18 World Championship), August 2-10 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.