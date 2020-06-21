comscore Oglivie chosen for U.S. training team; Kahahawai included on youth training team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Oglivie chosen for U.S. training team; Kahahawai included on youth training team

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAY METZGER/SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Iolani’s Elena Oglivie (9) hits against Kamehameha in a game in October. The former ‘Iolani volleyball standout was named to the 21-player U.S. Women’s Junior National Training Team on Wednesday.

    JAY METZGER/SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    Iolani’s Elena Oglivie (9) hits against Kamehameha in a game in October. The former ‘Iolani volleyball standout was named to the 21-player U.S. Women’s Junior National Training Team on Wednesday.

Former ‘Iolani volleyball standout Elena Oglivie was named to the U.S. Women’s Junior National Training Team. Kamehameha junior Devin Kahahawai was named to the U.S. Girls Youth National Training Team roster. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - June 20, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - June 21, 2020

Scroll Up